(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Possible impaired driver ends up in the water at Willows Beach in Oak Bay

Impaired, fraud calls keep Oak Bay police busy last week

The Oak Bay Police Department was kept busy last week responding to calls ranging from a break and enter to an impaired driver who ended up in the waters of Willows Beach.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on April 20, police were called to Rutland Road for a report of a break and enter in progress. The homeowners awoke to find a youth inside their home. He appeared disoriented and confused, stating he must be in the wrong house, according to police. The homeowners confronted him and he left without incident through the front door.

Police checked the area but were unable to locate the youth. It is believed he entered through an unlocked door and residents are being reminded to make sure exterior doors are locked, especially at night or if no one is home.

Oak Bay police were advised at approximately 9 p.m. on April 20 of a possible impaired driver in the area of Beach Drive and King George Terrace. Officers spotted the driver near Haynes Park and attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop. He continued north on Beach Drive, eventually parking and walking to Willows Beach. Officers caught up with the man and advised him he was under arrest for suspicion of impaired driving. The man, according to a police release, became agitated and confrontational, yelling that he had nothing to live for and asked to be shot by police before running into the water. The man swam approximately 50 metres offshore and after nearly half an hour of speaking with officers from the water, he came ashore and was apprehended.

He was served a driving prohibition, given a ticket for driving without consideration and was taken to hospital to be evaluated.

And Oak Bay police are reminding residents to be cautious of online interactions requesting gift cards as donations or payment.

A resident reported a fraud complaint to police on April 21 after an unknown person impersonated a neighbour via email. The scammer created an email address that appeared to be legitimate and sent a request stating they were sick and needed $400 in Google Play cards. The complainant believed the email was from the neighbour and purchased the cards, sending them electronically to the scammer. Shortly after, the complainant contacted the real neighbour in person and realized the fraud.

ALSO READ: Closed courts not an option for Oak Bay despite pickleball noise

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Oak Bay Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lost for words:’ Grief, anger, generosity after COVID-19 kills Ontario girl, 13
Next story
BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend

Just Posted

Lillian Hoffar Park, here seen in early April and a frequent site of complaints about abandoned and derelict boats, is the subject of an investigation by multiple agencies after authorities received a complaint about a chopped-up vessel on April 20. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Coast Guard, RCMP and more looking into chopped up vessel in North Saanich park

Investigation stems from incident on April 20 in Lillian Hoffar Park

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend

Traffic on ferries continues to drop, says spokesperson Deborah Marshall

Sooke RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Steven Grant who was most recently sporting the longer hair scene on the right. (West Shore RCMP)
UPDATE: Missing Metchosin man’s remains found in Sooke

RCMP suspect no criminality in death of Steven Grant, missing since Jan. 30

Victoria police officers seized two replica handguns from the area around a multi-unit temporary housing facility after receiving a call about a man with a gun. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Abandoned replica handguns seized outside Victoria housing facility

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street

West Shore RCMP are reminding people not to leave leave valuables in cars. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tires slashed on three West Shore vehicles

Three vehicles in Colwood were vandalized Friday night

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat on

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara
Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

Most Read