Possible impaired driver ends up in the water at Willows Beach in Oak Bay

The Oak Bay Police Department was kept busy last week responding to calls ranging from a break and enter to an impaired driver who ended up in the waters of Willows Beach.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on April 20, police were called to Rutland Road for a report of a break and enter in progress. The homeowners awoke to find a youth inside their home. He appeared disoriented and confused, stating he must be in the wrong house, according to police. The homeowners confronted him and he left without incident through the front door.

Police checked the area but were unable to locate the youth. It is believed he entered through an unlocked door and residents are being reminded to make sure exterior doors are locked, especially at night or if no one is home.

Oak Bay police were advised at approximately 9 p.m. on April 20 of a possible impaired driver in the area of Beach Drive and King George Terrace. Officers spotted the driver near Haynes Park and attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop. He continued north on Beach Drive, eventually parking and walking to Willows Beach. Officers caught up with the man and advised him he was under arrest for suspicion of impaired driving. The man, according to a police release, became agitated and confrontational, yelling that he had nothing to live for and asked to be shot by police before running into the water. The man swam approximately 50 metres offshore and after nearly half an hour of speaking with officers from the water, he came ashore and was apprehended.

He was served a driving prohibition, given a ticket for driving without consideration and was taken to hospital to be evaluated.

And Oak Bay police are reminding residents to be cautious of online interactions requesting gift cards as donations or payment.

A resident reported a fraud complaint to police on April 21 after an unknown person impersonated a neighbour via email. The scammer created an email address that appeared to be legitimate and sent a request stating they were sick and needed $400 in Google Play cards. The complainant believed the email was from the neighbour and purchased the cards, sending them electronically to the scammer. Shortly after, the complainant contacted the real neighbour in person and realized the fraud.

