Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

Evacuation orders and alerts remain for the Bush Creek East wildfire
Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)

Light rain and cooler temperatures could aid fire crews on the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is growing at approximately one metre every minute.

Danger trees are a cause for concern for fire crews as winds picked up yesterday (Sept. 3) in areas where trees are highly unstable.

Crews are mopping up in areas, including Banshee and Cougar Roads.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the 43,084 hectare blaze.

