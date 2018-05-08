Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of an alleged shooting at B.C. Ferries Departure Bay terminal. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Shooting reported at Departure Bay ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP investigating after report of gunfire at the terminal

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of a reported shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal.

RCMP and B.C. Ferries were not immediately available for comment.

More to come.

