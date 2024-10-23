Coroner on-scene: Alleged shooting on Government Street in Penticton

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area

Police presence at the intersection of Carmi and Government on Oct. 22

Police presence at the intersection of Carmi and Government on Oct. 22

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

As night falls, a blue tent has been placed over the evidence markers near the intersection of Government Street and Carmi Avenue in Penticton.

Police remain on-scene and ask that the public avoids the area.

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m.

The coroner is now on the scene of what is believed to be a shooting on Government Street in Penticton.

The intersection of Government Street and Carmi Avenue remains closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Evidence markers have been set up at the scene of the incident. Police have not commented on the nature of the incident but several witnesses claim to have heard gunshots.

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

Police remain on-scene and are knocking on doors in the area of Government Street and Carmi Avenue in Penticton.

The road and sidewalks along Government St. is closed to the public with police caution tape. A drone can be seen flying above the scene.

Government Street was closed by police after an incident potentially involving gunfire that took place at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 22.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous said that she heard several gunshots while walking her dog in the area at approximately 4 p.m.

A witness named Tom Riddler took to social media to say he saw a man possibly holding a knife walking toward an RCMP officer. Riddler alleges the RCMP Officer is the one who fired the shots.

Original:

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to stay away from Government Street between Duncan Avenue E and Carmi Ave, Tuesday afternoon.

Police are on scene investigating an incident, at about 4 p.m.

According to a witness on social media, shots may have been fired in the area.

Tom Riddler took to social media to say he saw a man possibly holding a knife walking toward an RCMP officer. The officer may have fired their weapon according to Riddler.

Penticton Western News has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide more information as it is provided.