People sit at the Ryerson University campus in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Post-secondary students are paying the same or more tuition compared to last year, including fees for inaccessible facilities as many take classes online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Post-secondary students paying for inaccessible services as they study online

Canadian Federation of Students says the fees are an added burden on young people

The Canadian Federation of Students is crying foul over fees post-secondary institutions are charging for services and facilities students can’t use.

With classes having moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students aren’t on campuses to visit libraries and athletic centres, if they’re even open.

The federation’s deputy chairperson Nicole Brayiannis says the fees are an added burden on young people who have been left behind throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federation is calling on the federal government to provide immediate financial support for post-secondary students.

Universities Canada spokeswoman Brenna Baggs says universities need to be well-resourced to sustain their long-term ability to serve and educate students.

Baggs says the hope is that facilities and services are going to be up and running again in the next semester or the year after.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Water levels in Cowichan Valley’s Koksilah River critically low again this year
Next story
Former councillor Michele Kirby in race for nomination with Murray Rankin

Just Posted

Oak Bay police seek suspect who broke into liquor store on Cadboro Bay Road

The incident happened at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17

MISSING: VicPD seeks 33-year-old man last heard from in August

Scott Grier could have been travelling in Alberta, police say

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

UPDATED: Police seize replica handgun, detain one person near Victoria elementary school

Quadra elementary locked-down as police investigated potential firearm report

Mutual aid talks fizzle between Greater Victoria fire departments

Victoria puts other core departments on notice

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Water levels in Cowichan Valley’s Koksilah River critically low again this year

Farmers had to alternate water use

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Most Read