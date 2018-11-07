Cannabis

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

A Calgary man has learned the hard way that simply having a marijuana-filled pipe within reach while driving is against the law.

The 23-year-old man was driving on the Lions Gate Bridge in West Vancouver around 2 a.m. on Tuesday when he was stopped by police officers conducting a road check.

Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

One officer saw a pipe stuffed with what was believed to be cannabis sitting on the centre console, Const. Jeff Palmer said Wednesday. He was handed a $230 ticket.

The driver didn’t appear to be impaired, Palmer added.

The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act prohibits the use of cannabis while driving or in a vehicle. Marijuana must be sealed in a package and out of reach from the driver. Adults can have up to 30 grams of dried cannabis, or its equivalent in other forms, on them at anytime.

Police across B.C. have issued a handful of tickets issued since recreational pot was legalized in October.

Victoria man disputes charges of allegedly driving while in possession of pot

Most Read