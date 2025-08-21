UPDATE: Potential bomb threats made at 2 B.C. courthouses

Courthouses in Prince George and Williams Lake evacuated on Thursday morning

UPDATE 1:38 p.m.

The bomb threat at the Prince George courthouse was false, say the RCMP.

"Police officers will be allowing people back into the downtown area, the courthouse and the surrounding businesses," said media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. "We thank everyone for their cooperation in staying away from downtown while we conducted our investigation."

Officers are continuing their investigation to determine who made the false call to the courthouse.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Williams Lake government building will be returning to normal operations shortly, according to RCMP, with no further concern for public safety.

The court house, public health, court registry and Service BC operations will resume after an on site investigation by Williams Lake RCMP into a threats complaint. The investigation remains ongoing.

Original

Courthouses in Williams Lake and Prince George were both evacuated on Thursday morning (Aug. 21) after potentially receiving bomb threats.

Information is sparse, and Black Press Media is working to identify if any other courthouses in the province have received similar threats.

Prince George RCMP released a statement.

"Multiple roads are blocked off between Third Avenue and Second Avenue and between George Street and Queensway," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a press release. "Please obey police officers and bylaw officers as they redirect all pedestrian and vehicle traffic away from that area."

The RCMP is calling this a "high-risk investigation."

The Williams Lake courthouse has also been evacuated, and adjacent roads are closed.

The RCMP used the words "potential bomb threat" about the Prince George evacuation, but has not yet released a statement about the Williams Lake situation.

However, according to those on scene in Williams Lake, the courthouse was evacuated due to a potential bomb threat.

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP and the B.C. government for more information.

-With files from Misha Mustaqeem and Jordy Cunningham.