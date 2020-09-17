UPDATED: Police find replica firearm, detain one person near Victoria elementary school

Quadra elementary in lockdown after potential firearm report

Victoria police officers recovered a replica firearm and took an individual into custody during a Thursday morning incident that led to a lockdown at Quadra Elementary School.

The Victoria Police Department responded to an unconfirmed report of a man with a firearm in the area near Quadra Elementary School on Sept. 17.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Greater Victoria School District and police said the school was in lockdown. Area residents and businesses were notified and asked to remain indoors. The public was also asked to avoid the 2500-block of Quadra Street.

By 10 a.m., VicPD officers had found a replica firearm and had taken a “person of interest” into custody. Police said the area would reopen shortly.

