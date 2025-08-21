Potentially explosive UXOs found at Vernon wildfire

Firefighters discover unexploded ordnances in Commonage area, which was historically used for war training,

A wildfire in an area historically used for war training sparked some discoveries this week.

Firefighters at the Boltres Creek blaze, south of Vernon in the Commonage area, found unexploded explosive ordnance (UXOs), Vernon Fire Rescue Services confirmed.

The Department of National Defence (DND) has been called in to deal with the UXOs.

Meanwhile, local firefighters remain in charge of the blaze while BC Wildfire Service support is no longer required.

"Vernon’s firefighter crews continue to monitor the fire and extinguish hot spots as they appear," fire chief David Lind said. "This is likely to continue for several more days."

If smoke is visible well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by burned material, this is typically not a concern. However, smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately.

"We can expect to see smoke from within the fire boundaries off and on," said Lind.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused and was started Sunday, Aug. 17. It grew to 103 hectares and is under control.

The Commonage is one of six areas in the Vernon region where UXOs can be found. Called UXO Legacy Sites, the others are Coldstream Ranch, Commonage, Goose Lake Range, Kalamalka Lake and Madeline Lake (formerly Glenemma Range). Risk mitigation is ongoing at all sites.

"There are hundreds of former military sites across Canada," the DND advise. "Most of them were used decades ago and were located in what were once very remote areas. As the population has grown, the possibility of people living on or near these sites has also grown."

Anyone who encounters something that could be an UXO on land or in water should do the following:

1. Don't touch it!

If disturbed, UXO can explode, causing death or injury.

2. Note the location and leave the area

Remember where you saw the object. Go back the same way you came.

3. Call 911 or local police

If you are on or near an inland body of water call 911 or the local police. If you are at sea, contact the Coast Guard.