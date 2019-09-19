The Poutine With Purpose Crawl is happening on Sept. 24 (Black Press File Photo)

Poutine With Purpose Pub Crawl supports local charity

Enjoy a pub favourite while helping to feed local kids

Fries, gravy and curds– oh my! And all in the name of charity.

On Sept. 24, a selection of locally-crafted poutine servings, paired with a sample of Hoyne Beer can be enjoyed all in support of Mealshare during the Poutine With Purpose event.

Mealshare works with local restaurants to ensure that the sale of each poutine will purchase a simple healthy meal for youth throughout the city. In 2018, more than 2,050 poutines were sold, providing 2,050 meals for kids.

ALSO READ: Fries, gravy, cheese and goodwill: Victoria hosts Poutine Week

This year, the gravy-soaked goodness will be served at three different restaurants: Clive’s Classic Lounge at 740 Burdett Ave., Northern Quarter at 1724 Douglas St. and Swan’s Brewery, Pub and Hotel at 506 Pandora Ave.

People can participate in the Poutine With Purpose Pub Crawl, running from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. to visit all three.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to register with the Poutine With Purpose Crawl on Eventbrite.

For more information you can visit poutinewithpurpose.com

