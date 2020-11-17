Winds rage and close the walkway in Sidney on Nov. 17. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Winds rage and close the walkway in Sidney on Nov. 17. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Power down for swatch of rural residents near Brentwood Bay

Winds blamed for handful of outages across Greater Victoria

BC Hydro attributes the wind storm to a series of power outages in Highlands, Saanich and Central Saanich.

About 227 residences are without power in a swatch of rural area along Willis Point Road.

The outage covers the 100 block of Durrance Road, 600-block of Steamer Drive, 6000- to 7500-block of Mark Lane, 700- to 800-block of Melody Place, 400-block of Durrance Close, 6500-block of Willis Point Road 700- to 800-block of Sea Aira Heights, 6500- to 7600-block of Mark Lane and the 400-block of Durrance Close.

Power went down around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and a crew was on its way by 10:50 a.m.

Power also went down for about five customers in Langford – in the 3600-block of Highway 1 – attributed to trees on the wires.

READ ALSO: Wind continues to cancels Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen sailings Tuesday

On Monday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of a strong pacific low approaching the south coast Tuesday morning, causing winds up to 70 km/h.

The highest winds are expected to come ahead of a cold front that will cross the inner south coast Tuesday morning. Environment Canada expects winds to ease Tuesday afternoon as low and cold fronts move inland and weaken.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

B.C. windstorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Windstorm spurs small power outage on Nov. 17. (BC Hydro)

Windstorm spurs small power outage on Nov. 17. (BC Hydro)

Previous story
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver
Next story
Community rallies to buy private island off Parksville for parkland

Just Posted

Dr. Omar Ahmad, Island Health Department Head of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine (left to right), Avery Brohman, Island Health Executive Director, and Steve McKerrell, past board chair of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, receive a $2.65 million donation toward the Its Critical campaign. (Victoria Hospitals Foundation)
It’s Critical hospital campaign gets $2.65M donation to advance Victoria critical care

Seaspan Victoria Shipyards, Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation get campaign close to $7M goal

Saanich police issued a $2,300 fine to a homeowner for violating the COVID-19 Related Measures Act by hosting a game with more than six guests on Nov. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich homeowner fined $2,300 for poker game with 10 guests

Police issued fine for violation of B.C. COVID-19 Related Measures Act

Winds rage and close the walkway in Sidney on Nov. 17. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Power down for swatch of rural residents near Brentwood Bay

Winds blamed for handful of outages across Greater Victoria

Heavy rain caused wastewater contamination at Saanich and Oak Bay beaches. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD warns of wastewater overflows contaminating Greater Victoria beaches

Health advisory in place for Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines

A young man and woman were arrested when they were caught shoplifting at Pharmasave on Oak Bay Avenue last week. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay Pharmasave a target for shoplifters

Shoplifting an ongoing burden for village pharmacy

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

Police officers were called to Chemainus Sunday where a body was found in the back seat of a car. (Black Press file photo)
Body found in car in Chemainus

Police make discovery after being called to apartment building

Police found drugs, guns, ammo and cash when they raided a home and arrested two suspects in Nanaimo on Nov. 6. (Photo submitted)
Fentanyl and cash seized, two arrests made in bust in Nanaimo

Suspects’ alleged history of violence triggered Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team deployment

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Aerial view of West Ballenas Island. (Photo courtesy the BC Parks Foundation)
Community rallies to buy private island off Parksville for parkland

BC Parks Foundation successfully raises $1.7M for purchase of West Ballenas Island

A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
UPDATE: Cowichan Valley egg farm cleaning up after devastating fire

Nearly 9,000 chickens killed in blaze at Farmer Ben’s

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Most Read