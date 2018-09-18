Power will be out for hours after a crash early Tuesday morning on Mayfair Drive, restricting access to Mount Tolmie. (Ragnar Haagen/Black Press)

Drunk driver charged after early morning crash in Saanich

Power expected to be out for hours in Mayfair Drive area

Residents of the 1900 block of Mayfair Drive are without power after an early morning crash Tuesday.

Police say two vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. took out a power or telephone pole in that block. The road is closed restricting access to Mount Tolmie. One passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One driver was arrested at the scene and transported to Saanich Police headquarters where he was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving while over 0.08.

Hydro crews on the scene expect power won’t be restored for hours.

Neighbours want to see speed bumps put in, saying people routinely speed down road.

 

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

