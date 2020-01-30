UPDATED: Saanich recreation centre reopens following power failure

Commonwealth Place was shut down before 11 a.m. on Thursday following a power outage. (Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services/Twitter)

Saanich’s Commonwealth Place was closed on Thursday morning due to a power outage.

The recreation centre on Elk Lake Drive was closed just before 11 a.m. following an unexpected power failure.

Power was quickly restored and according to a tweet from Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services, the facility reopened about 40 minutes later.

The Tot Pool, however, will remain closed for the rest of the day for unspecified reasons.

Commonwealth Place is Closed!

Due to a power failure #Saanich Commonwealth Place is closed until further notice. The telephone lines are still working so please call: (250) 475-7600 with any questions. Check this page for further updates. #YYJ @SaanichParksRec pic.twitter.com/6y00ukcVNw — Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services (@SaanichParksRec) January 30, 2020

Commonwealth is OPEN!

Our power has been restored and the full facility is open again, except the Tot Pool which will remain closed for the rest of the day. Thanks for your patience. #Saanich #yyj pic.twitter.com/AuTeCyeGkz — Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services (@SaanichParksRec) January 30, 2020

Saanich News has reached out to the District of Saanich for information about the cause of the outage.

More to come.

