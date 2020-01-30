Commonwealth Place was shut down before 11 a.m. on Thursday following a power outage. (Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services/Twitter)

UPDATED: Saanich recreation centre reopens following power failure

Outage cause remains unclear

Saanich’s Commonwealth Place was closed on Thursday morning due to a power outage.

The recreation centre on Elk Lake Drive was closed just before 11 a.m. following an unexpected power failure.

Power was quickly restored and according to a tweet from Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services, the facility reopened about 40 minutes later.

The Tot Pool, however, will remain closed for the rest of the day for unspecified reasons.

Saanich News has reached out to the District of Saanich for information about the cause of the outage.

READ ALSO: Saanich seeks participants for next round of One Planet Action Plans

More to come.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’
Next story
PHOTOS: Families take part in Family Literacy Week Kick off at Juan De Fuca library

Just Posted

Blanshard Block developer aims to complete heritage, tower project without displacing current tenants

Community members commend the move at public meeting on Wednesday night

Greater Victoria pharmacies sell out of masks, hand sanitizer in wake of coronavirus

Island Health sees slight increase in hospital visits

Sidney business may have been used as ‘sophisticated drug production site’

Firearm, fentanyl, cocaine and cash seized from three Greater Victoria locations

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

PHOTOS: Families take part in Family Literacy Week Kick off at Juan De Fuca library

The week runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

VIDEO: A third confirmed case of Coronavirus in Canada leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 30

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Jet skis towing tubers on the river? Lake Cowichan council concerned

A Transport Canada rep says there is support for the town if they decide on restrictions

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Most Read