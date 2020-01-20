The broken window at Bellevue Veterinary Hospital in Parksville on Jan. 20. (Cloe Logan photo)

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Parksville’s Bellevue Animal Hospital is still assessing the damage following an early-morning break-in at their office on Monday.

Power lines were cut, a window was broken and items were stolen from the building.

Honey Johnston, office manager, said they are still assessing what is missing, and how much repairs will cost. So far, they know at least a laptop was taken.

“They had cut the power to the building, which is kind of bold and unusual I think for theft in this area,” she said. “They had taken the power boxes right off the side of the building,” she said.

The hospital is already back up and running, after only being closed for a short time on Monday. A window remains broken and a portion of their waiting room closed, but appointments are back on schedule.

“BC Hydro was the first on scene, they were really awesome and they came and the RCMP followed shortly after and they got everything hooked back up for us fairly quickly,” said Johnston.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Animals scared but unharmed after break-in at Parksville SPCA branch

Johnston said she assumes the culprits were trying to disable their alarm and camera system by cutting the lines, but said they were able to capture some of what happened. The footage has been given to the RCMP.

Johnston said it was lucky they had no overnight animals as patients, as an event like this would be unquestionably terrifying for them.

“We tend to not have too many overnight patients, so thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened.”

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said the investigation is still underway.

“It looks like they didn’t get past the reception desk,” he said. “We have sent the forensic identification section there to process the scene.”

“[We’re] pretty upset that someone would vandalize the clinic, you know it’s just kind of hurtful and concerning,” said Johnston.

However, Johnston said the community has made the experience easier, with the number of residents reaching out and offering to help making a big difference.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One person into custody after incident in 1300-block of Hillside Avenue

Just Posted

Tenant forced out of Wellburn’s building angry at ‘lack of human decency’ from development companies

Meg Dunning lived in a suite above Wellburn’s Market for three years… Continue reading

Warm ‘blob’ could be behind mass starvation of North Pacific seabirds: Study

Unprecedented death toll raises red flag for North American marine ecosystems

Saanich Police ask for help locating missing high-risk youth

Robyn Coker-Steel has not been in contact with anyone from her home since Dec. 27

One person into custody after incident in 1300-block of Hillside Avenue

Police had asked the public to avoid the area

Victoria’s reconciliation dialogue on newcomers, Indigenous peoples takes place Monday

The third of six discussions on reconciliation will take place at the Crystal Garden

VIDEO: Soldiers trade rifles for snow shovels to help dig out St. John’s

A state of emergency is set to extend into a fifth day

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

New web series based on King’s The Stand novel

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Vancouver Island Pride weekend returns to Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Building on the success of last year’s family-friendly pride festival on Vancouver… Continue reading

Scarlett Point lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize”

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to refund B.C. buyer over puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Most Read