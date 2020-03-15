This map shows the remaining outages across Greater Victoria and the Gulf Islands as of early Sunday morning (BC Hydro)

Power mostly restored to Greater Victoria after wind storm

Power outages remain across Saanich Peninsula and Gulf Islands

Parts of Greater Victoria including the Saanich Peninsula and the Gulf Island remain without power Sunday morning.

According to BC Hydro, power outages continue to affect 138 customers in the Sooke-Jordan River area, Saanich, Central Saanich, North Saanich in Greater Victoria, as well as parts of Galiano Island, Saltspring Island, Mayne Island and North Pender Island.

RELATED: Strong winds hit South Island leaving almost 6,000 without power

RELATED: Environment Canada issues wind warning across Greater Victoria

These remaining outages are the remnants of a windstorm that left over 10,000 without power across southern Vancouver Island as well as the Gulf Island following an wind storm that was most severe late Friday night, early Saturday morning. By 5:30 a.m., BC Hydro had reported some 10,000 customers without power. By mid-afternoon, the number had fallen to about 4,600.

The outages followed a wind warning in which Environment Canada warned of northeast winds of 70 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h an arctic front was moving across the area.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria retirement homes limit non-essential visits, take safety precautions

Just Posted

Greater Victoria retirement homes limit non-essential visits, take safety precautions

‘Safety of residents and staff is paramount,’ says Berwick Retirement Communities spokesperson

Clothing reserves critically low for Victoria cooperative Women In Need

Victoria non-profit hosts clothing drive to boost donations

Central Saanich councillor reserves judgment about soccer pitch proposal

Coun. Niall Paltiel said soccer pitch proposal competes against other recreation demands

Power mostly restored to Greater Victoria after wind storm

Power outages remain across Saanich Peninsula and Gulf Islands

Harassment allegations at UVic lead to call for coaching codes of conduct

Multiple rowers have complained about coach Barney Williams

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

Here’s what’s cancelled in Greater Victoria due to coronavirus pandemic

An updated list of Greater Victoria events cancelled, postponed

Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Musicians, promoters and producers alike all reeling from cancellations, venue bans

New program offers free legal advice to victims of workplace sexual harassment in B.C.

SHARP Workplaces program offers up to five hours of free, confidential legal advice

Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Village of Pemberton confirms two local cases of coronavirus

Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other coronavirus-related items

Action comes as a response to people profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic

Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

A million-dollar coffee run, a costly pet scam, road rage caught on video and more

Vancouver Island man refusing to move bylaw-defying tiny home from his property

Cowichan Valley Regional Disrict gives Vic Tyler until March 15 to remove Cowichan riverfront home

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

Most Read