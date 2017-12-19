UPDATED: Power restored at Victoria airport due to snow

Passengers at the Victoria International Airport line up at the security screening entrance during the start of the BC Day long weekend. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

UPDATED: Power has been restored at the Victoria International Airport.

Power has just been restored at #YYJ. Terminal operations will be returning to normal shortly. Thank you. #yyjops — Victoria Int Airport (@Fly_YYJ) December 19, 2017

Terminal operations returned to normal around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the power went out earlier this morning. During the outage, the airport ran on emergency power and flight operations were not affected.

Power outage at #YYJ airport. Retail stores are currently closed. White Spot is fully operational. Tim Hortons, Starbucks and Spinnakers have limited service at this time. #yyjops — Victoria Int Airport (@Fly_YYJ) December 19, 2017

#YYJ airport is currently operating on emergency power. Cause of regular power outage is unknown. Only slight delays to operations at this time. Please check the status of your flight w/ your airline or our website and allow yourself extra time to get to airport. #yyjops — Victoria Int Airport (@Fly_YYJ) December 19, 2017

Crews are clearing the wet snow from entrance roads and walkways. Airport staff recommend checking their website to stay updated on potential flight delays or cancellations.

