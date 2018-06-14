Power outage hits roughly 10,000 customers on the West Shore

Nearly 10,000 B.C. Hydro customers on the West Shore will have to reset their clocks this evening.

A brief outage at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday was restored almost instantly to roughly 7,000 customers but was enough to cause lights to flicker and turn off any electronics not running on batteries.

Another approximately 2,700 customers were not quite as lucky as their power is still off. The cause of the outage is under investigation but crews are predicting power will be restored by 7:30 p.m.

According to B.C. Hydro’s outage map, the larger outage was restored within five minutes and was caused by a substation fault.

Both outages affected customers in Colwood, Langford, Metchosin and View Royal.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com