Major delays are expected for the morning on the Trans-Canada Highway

A power outage along Highway 1 at McKenzie Avenue is causing major traffic delays.

Lights are out in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway at McKenzie Avenue (exit 6).

DriveBC is reporting that an assessment is planned for the site, but that major delays are expected.

For more information, you can visit drivebc.ca.

