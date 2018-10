B.C. Hydro is investigating a power outage that is affecting about 5,600 customers in Sooke.

The outage occurred at 1:38 p.m. Earlier indications are a tree fell on powerlines.

Crews are expected on scene at 2:50 p.m.

The outage affects an area from east of Anderson Road, south of Young Lake Road and west of Goodridge Road.

