Power outages throw 2,500 Greater Victoria hydro customers into dark

More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers are experiencing power outages in Greater Victoria Nov. 18. (Courtesy BC Hydro)

More than 2,500 people and businesses are without power in Greater Victoria Thursday morning.

The largest of the outages stretches across the western communities south of Quin Lane, east of Bear Mountain Parkway, north of Marlene Drive, and west of Chilco Road. That outage has seen 2,215 BC Hydro customers in the dark since 10:20 a.m. The cause is unknown and no crews had been assigned as of 11 a.m.

Smaller outages are also affecting people in the Highlands, Saanich and Langford.

South of Ross Durrance Road, west of Meadowbrook Ridge Road and east of Millstream Road, 187 addresses are without power. Another 104 are impacted north of Treanor Avenue, west of Bellamy Road, east of Millstream Road and south of Goldie Avenue. Both are under investigation and crews had also not been assigned to either by 11 a.m.

Three other outages are impacting fewer than 15 addresses in the Highlands and two others are affecting fewer than 10 in Langford. Planned work is also impacting fewer than five addresses in East Sooke and 70 in Langford.

Power is scheduled to return at the planned work sites this afternoon while no estimates have been made on the other eight outages.

BCHydroGreater Victoriapower outagesWest Shore