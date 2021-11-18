More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers are experiencing power outages in Greater Victoria Nov. 18. (Courtesy BC Hydro)

More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers are experiencing power outages in Greater Victoria Nov. 18. (Courtesy BC Hydro)

Power outages throw 2,500 Greater Victoria hydro customers into dark

Majority of outages affecting western communities

More than 2,500 people and businesses are without power in Greater Victoria Thursday morning.

The largest of the outages stretches across the western communities south of Quin Lane, east of Bear Mountain Parkway, north of Marlene Drive, and west of Chilco Road. That outage has seen 2,215 BC Hydro customers in the dark since 10:20 a.m. The cause is unknown and no crews had been assigned as of 11 a.m.

Smaller outages are also affecting people in the Highlands, Saanich and Langford.

South of Ross Durrance Road, west of Meadowbrook Ridge Road and east of Millstream Road, 187 addresses are without power. Another 104 are impacted north of Treanor Avenue, west of Bellamy Road, east of Millstream Road and south of Goldie Avenue. Both are under investigation and crews had also not been assigned to either by 11 a.m.

Three other outages are impacting fewer than 15 addresses in the Highlands and two others are affecting fewer than 10 in Langford. Planned work is also impacting fewer than five addresses in East Sooke and 70 in Langford.

Power is scheduled to return at the planned work sites this afternoon while no estimates have been made on the other eight outages.

READ ALSO: What is British Columbia? Royal Roads University featured in Jeopardy! clue

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCHydroGreater Victoriapower outagesWest Shore

Previous story
600 pigs and more than 100 dogs rescued from Interior B.C. flood zones
Next story
Sooke volunteer to help prevent refugee loss of life at sea

Just Posted

Snow is accumulating on the Malahat. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)
Snow accumulating on the Malahat

Amber Sheasgreen, out on one of the search and rescue boats, is headed to the Mediterranean over Christmas to help with the charity Refugee Rescue. (Contributed - Amber Sheasgreen)
Sooke volunteer to help prevent refugee loss of life at sea

Overnight closures were previously expected to last until Nov. 22. (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day

More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers are experiencing power outages in Greater Victoria Nov. 18. (Courtesy BC Hydro)
Power outages throw 2,500 Greater Victoria hydro customers into dark