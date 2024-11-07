Pre-trial conference set for man accused of killing Lumby mother

Vitali Stefanski's pre-trial conference is scheduled for Dec. 20

WARNING: this article contains content related to domestic violence (gender-based violence), which may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know has been harmed by domestic violence (gender-based violence), contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

Vitali Stefanski, accused of second-degree murder in relation to the death of his ex-wife, Lumby mother Tatjana Stefanski, will have his pre-trial conference take place next month.

Stefanski had a hearing in Vernon court Wednesday, Nov. 6, where a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Dec. 20, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed. He will appear virtually at the Prince George Law Courts on that date, though the matter will still be prosecuted in Vernon.

At a pre-trial conference, the judge, Crown and defence meet to discuss issues before the trial, identifying facts that are disputed or agreed upon and clarifying issues between the parties, with the goal of avoiding an unnecessarily long trial. These are closed-door meetings that the public is not able to attend.

At his last court appearance on Oct. 30, Stefanski elected to be tried by Supreme Court judge and jury.

Tatjana's body was found in a rural area near Lumby on April 14, one day after she was allegedly abducted. A man believed to be involved in her death was arrested that day in the general vicinity but was released from custody on conditions, sparking fear and anger in the community.

Stefanski was arrested and charged on May 31 and has been in custody ever since. His murder charge has yet to be proven in court.