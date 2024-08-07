Pregnant mare found on side of B.C. logging road gives birth to foal

Journey will be available for adoption after being weaned

Spirit and her foal Journey. Spirit was found on the side of a logging road near Fort St. John, with lesions all over her skin that were raw in some places.

A pregnant mare that was found on the side of a logging road near Fort St. John has given birth to her foal.

The mare had her foal July 28, a few weeks after being rescued, BC SPCA said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 7). The foal was named Journey, in honour of the journey her mom took before coming into the BC SPCA's care.

BC SPCA's interim program manager for farm and animal care services Christy King said the mare, now named Spirit, and Journey are doing very well.

Spirit was found 10 kilometres down a logging road, covered in hives and welts, with lesions all over her skin that were raw in some places. It appeared that someone had tried to treat Spirit's skin issues.

“We were contacted by a Conservation officer about Spirit, and we were able to find a foster in the area who could take her in" Christy King, BC SPCA's interim program manager for farm and animal care services.

King said the foster was able to quickly drive her truck and trailer down the logging road to rescue the horse, coaxing her into the trailer.

"Spirit was a bit shy at first, but eventually she walked into the trailer.”

Spirit was examined by a veterinarian and "it was apparent that whatever treatment spirit had been receiving was not efficient.

"“Once the appropriate topical medication and oral antibiotics were prescribed it was amazing how quickly her skin started to clear up. She is looking so much healthier now. It did not hurt that she was being fed and watered regularly and she was able to rest comfortably.”

BC SPCA searched and found Spirit's owner, but they decided to surrender her to the SPCA. Spirit's foster has decided to adopt her and Journey will be available for adoption once she is weaned – several months down the road.