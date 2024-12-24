Prelim inquiry ordered in case of murdered B.C. mother

Preliminary inquiry into man accused of murdering former wife near Lumby set for January

WARNING: this article contains content related to domestic violence (gender-based violence), which may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know has been harmed by domestic violence (gender-based violence), contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

A preliminary inquiry for accused murderer Vitali Stefanski has been scheduled for early 2025.

The matter was set for Wednesday, Jan. 8, at a pre-trial conference held in Prince George Friday, Dec. 20. The preliminary inquiry will be held in Vernon.

Stefanski is accused of second-degree murder in relation to the April 2024 death of his former wife, Lumby mother Tatjana Stefanski.

At a pre-trial conference, the judge, Crown and defence meet to discuss issues before the trial, identifying facts that are disputed or agreed upon and clarifying issues between the parties, with the goal of avoiding an unnecessarily long trial. These are closed-door meetings that the public is not able to attend.

Preliminary inquiries are set before Supreme Court trials but take place in Provincial Court to decide if there is enough evidence to have a trial.

The Crown presents its evidence and witnesses. Defence counsel (or the accused if self-represented) get to cross examine the witnesses. At the end of a preliminary inquiry, a provincial court judge will not determine guilt or innocence but rather if there is enough evidence to continue to a full trial.

If the judge decides there is not enough evidence, the accused is discharged and the case will be ended. If the judge decides there is enough evidence, the case will go to trial.

Stefanski elected to be tried by Supreme Court judge and jury in October. He remains in custody.

Tatjana's body was found in a rural area near Lumby on April 14, one day after she was allegedly abducted. A man believed to be involved in her death was arrested that day in the general vicinity but was released from custody on conditions, sparking fear and anger in the community.

Stefanski was arrested and charged on May 31 and has been in custody ever since.

His murder charge has yet to be proven in court.