Fugitive Sebastien Normandin, 49, was extradited to Canada following a lengthy investigation by VicPD and partner agencies. Normandin fled the country before his attempted murder trial for charges stemming from a December, 2016 incident in which he allegedly tried to hit his former girlfriend and her partner with his vehicle. (File Photo)

Preliminary inquiry ahead for man who fled Canada prior to double attempted murder trial

VicPD returned fugitive Sebastien Normandin, 49, to Canada earlier this year

A man charged with two counts of attempted murder will face a preliminary inquiry in Victoria soon.

Sebastien Normandin is accused of attempting to murder his former girlfriend and her partner by driving his vehicle into theirs in 2016.

Normandin is also charged with dangerous driving, criminal harassment and two counts of assault, along with breaching the terms of his release.

RELATED: VicPD return Victoria fugitive from France for attempted murder trial

His next court appearance is set for Dec. 17, but Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for BC Prosecution Services, says the appearance is nominal, meaning dates could be fixed any time between now and then.

In October members of the Victoria Police Department flew to Paris to extradite Normandin, who had fled Canada prior to his trial for attempted murder, back to Canada.

RELATED: Man charged with attempted murder after causing serious vehicle collision

Normandin, 49, was arrested in December of 2016 after he was charged on allegations that he had attempted to ram his vehicle into his former girlfriend and her partner in the 1000-block of Gillepsie Place on Dec. 27, 2016.

Pending his trial, Normandin was released and subsequently fled the country.

Through the use of warrants, tracking software and the help of partner agencies, VicPD was able to pinpoint where Normandin was hiding in France. On Oct. 18 Normandin was returned to Victoria.

At the time of the initial offense, officers determined there was a long history of domestic violence between the people involved. Normandin’s ex-girlfriend and her partner were not in the vehicle when it was hit, but one of them suffered non-life threatening injuries.


