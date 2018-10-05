Premier acknowledges homeless issue ‘a serious challenge’

“There are camps and communities like Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Vancouver, are more recently Langford”

Paul Bucci/Black Press

Premier John Horgan acknowledged on Thursday that some members of a roving group of homeless campers in Greater Victoria may be activists, but said that he would respect their right to free speech.

“I won’t deny that there are those that may well be more interested in exercising their constitutional rights to speak freely about issues that they care about,” Horgan said at a media availability, “then I’ll respect that as well.”

RELATED: Saanich municipality and police investigate options to disband homeless camp

RELATED: Mayor says Nanaimo has land suitable for ‘rapid response’ to homelessness

RELATED: ‘They had nowhere else to go,’ mayoral candidate hosting tent city campers

Horgan said British Columbia’s homeless issue is a serious challenge.

“Certainly we’re doing our level best to make sure that our housing plan is there for the hard to house and there are many, many in British Columbia,” Horgan said.

“There are camps and communities like Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Vancouver, are more recently Langford.

“So this is a challenge and a serious one.”

After a two-week stay at the campground of Goldstream Provincial Park, the tent city campers moved into the backyard of a Saanich mayoral candidate.

“This is the last resort, they had nowhere to go so I decided that this was it,” David Shebib said recently, who is once again running for Saanich mayor. “I don’t see politicians coming up with any answers.”

Chrissy Brett, the leader of the homeless camp known as Camp Namegans, said there are about 20 to 25 campers in the space where Shebib resides in Saanich.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

Just Posted

Victim of fatal Saanich beating identified as Shawn Campbell

Police say the 41-year-old man died in hospital of injuries suffered in weekend assault

Premier acknowledges homeless issue ‘a serious challenge’

“There are camps and communities like Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Vancouver, are more recently Langford”

Water main break closes View Royal Elementary

School officials hopeful it will reopen later today

Victoria unemployment rate dipped in September: StatsCan

National job gains were almost entirely in British Columbia and Ontario

Saanich municipality and police are investing options to disband homeless camp

The camp sprung on a private property on West Saanich Road

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to a Congolese doctor and an Iraqi woman

Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Vitalis Extraction Technology first in Canada cannabis industry to earn ASME certification

Extreme wave advisory issued for Pacific Rim National Park

Parks Canada expects enormous waves to come crashing in around Tofino and Ucluelet this long weekend

Most Read