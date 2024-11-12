'Premier Dad': Reactions pour in across Canada after John Horgan's death

Horgan had 'tenacity, passion, and dedication for his work very few could match,': PM Justin Trudeau

Condolences are pouring in across Canada in the wake of the death of former B.C. premier John Horgan.

Horgan died in Victoria Tuesday morning (Nov. 12) after a third bout of cancer, a statement from his family said. He was 65.

Horgan served as B.C.’s New Democrat premier for five years before stepping down in 2022, then was appointed ambassador to Germany in 2023 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau said in a statement posted to X that he would miss Horgan dearly.

"John Horgan believed in the power of public service. He saw it as a privilege, as a way to help others and to make our country better."

The prime minister said Horgan had a "tenacity, passion, and dedication for his work very few could match."

Horgan's successor, B.C. Premier David Eby, spoke to media at legislature shortly after the news broke. he said for many British Columbians, Horgan made them think differently about politics and politicians, noting he was accessible, fun and funny.

"He was called 'Premier Dad,'" Eby said, visibly upset.

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau said Horgan dedicated his life to serving the province.

"He loved British Columbia and its people dearly. Under his leadership, B.C. saw the introduction of UNDRIP, $10 a day childcare, the Clean BC climate plan, and many other initiatives and policies that were focused on long-term solutions for the province."

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad described Horgan as a "man of genuine warmth and integrity."

"He will be greatly missed, and his legacy as a good man who cared deeply for others will live on."

In an unrelated news conference, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the news broke her heart. Henry worked with Horgan during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm just grateful that he was able to make it home. I've been in touch with him on and off the last little while, and I know it was a very challenging diagnosis and that he had been ill for some time."

Other current and former politicians, organizations share condolences

Former and current politicians in B.C., and elsewhere in Canada, have taken to social media Tuesday to share their thoughts and memories on Horgan.

Former B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark, who Horgan succeeded as premier in 2017, said she was deeply saddened to hear of Horgan's passing.

"Public life takes every ounce of your attention, of your heart, and of your time. There is no doubt that Horgan's commitment to British Columbia and his dedication to public service have left an enduring legacy."