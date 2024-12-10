Premier David Eby promises to press the 'reset' button with B.C. business

Premier pledges to work with province's business leaders to address the threat of U.S. tariffs

B.C. Premier David Eby said B.C. will slay its record-setting deficit of $9 billion through growth and sound fiscal planning, not "harsh austerity cuts" or "under-funding services" as he reached out to business leaders to make a case for investment in physical and social infrastructure.

Eby made these comments while speaking in Vancouver Tuesday, (Dec. 10), at an event hosted by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, which has previously raised concerns about B.C.'s fiscal direction.

That tension surfaced during the opening of the informal question-and-answer session between Eby and Fiona Famulak, chamber president and chief executive officer.

"We don't always agree, but we can always have — and we always do have — candid and frank conversations, and I know you are always up for tough questions, because you always answer them," Famulak said. "What you have just said minutes ago, a lot of good things have been said."

Eby acknowledged relations could be better.

"So my commitment is that you will find a government that is hoping, with your support, to hit reset on this relationship, to move forward with the tariff threat that we are facing in a unified way, with the massive opportunity in this province to deliver it for British Columbians and that four years from now...we can look back and go, 'man, we did a lot of good work together.'"

Eby's prepared remarks touched on a range of subjects, including tomorrow's meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as provincial and territorial leaders to discuss threatened tariffs of 25 per cent on all Canadian goods by incoming-president U.S. Donald Trump.

But if a singular theme ran through Eby's speech, it was his promise to reform permitting for natural resource projects.

He pointed to yesterday's announcement that his government would free nine new wind energy projects from the required environmental assessments. He then added those projects would go through a singular rather multiple permitting windows.



Eby said these changes will help get these projects off the ground three to five years faster than otherwise, framing them as the first of many changes to speed up permitting.

One of the central sectors concerned about permitting is the mining sector, which has touted 17 critical mineral mining projects. Famulak cited these concerns when she quoted a mining executive as saying that it "'takes 12 to 15 years to give a mine a green light in this province (but) we can put a person on the moon in eight.'"

Eby pointed to the heightened potential of the critical mineral sector following China's decision to limit rare earth exports to the United States during his prepared remarks. He promised "significant" reductions in wait times without being specific when asked cutting timelines in half.

"So specifically on mining, we have committed to work with the sector to deliver guaranteed timelines for a permit review and decision," he said.

Eby also reached to the business community in other ways. He touted the business credentials of B.C.'s Finance Minister Brenda Bailey — "she comes from among you" — and B.C.'s Jobs Minister Diane Gibson and reiterated campaign promises to review business regulations in consultation with the business community, as well as administration at the health authorities to ensure "administration doesn't suck up" resources slated for front-line support.

Eby also said government is having "conversation" with B.C. Ferries about its administration and noted a hiring freeze on the administrative side of the public sector with some exceptions around permitting.

"There is absolutely work for us to do around the administration of government services and ensuring that that is right-sized for the work that's actually out there," he said.

But Eby also defended B.C.'s record when it comes to creating private-sector jobs, while framing the growth of public sector jobs as investments that ultimately also benefit business.

"You are right, we have created a lot of public sector jobs," he said. "(These) are child care workers, nurses, doctors, health science professionals, long-term care facility workers.

"(We) are desperate for teachers, educational assistants — this is essential infrastructure. If the hospital doesn't work for your employees, your staff can't get a child care space, if there (are) schools full of portables and there's actually not a teacher...you are going to have a hard time recruiting. Your businesses aren't going to be successful. The province isn't going to be successful."

Ultimately though, Eby appeared to have hit the right tone. "We have to do more to unlock B.C.'s potential," he said during his remarks.

"I like your words, unlocking the potential, the economic potential we have," Famulak said during the question-and-answer session. "Let's do it and I think everybody in this room would agree with that."