Premier Eby says B.C. will "respond in kind" to U.S. tariffs

Premier David Eby said Tuesday (Jan. 21) said B.C. is joining the rest of Canada to "stand up" against U.S. tariffs that could come as early as Feb. 1.
Wolf Depner
Premier David Eby speaks to media in Vancouver on Jan. 21, 2025 about B.C.'s response to U.S. President Donald Trump's planned 25 per cent tarrifs for Canada. Eby used the backdrop of the Port of Vancouver to visually underscore the importance of trade.(Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

Premier David Eby said B.C. is joining the rest of Canada to "stand up" against U.S. tariffs that could come as early as Feb. 1.

"Keep in mind: this is not a fight that we wanted, not a fight that we picked," he said. "In fact, we think this is going to hurt Americans as badly as it does Canadians, but we are going to stand up."

Eby made these comments Tuesday (Jan. 21) in Vancouver, where he used the backdrop of the Port of Vancouver to visually underscore the importance of trade and rhetorically deliver a message of retaliation in case of American tariffs.

"We will respond in kind and and they will feel it," he said. 

More to come...

 

