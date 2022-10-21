Premier-in-waiting David Eby releases 100-day plan for B.C. housing, health, safety

Eby officially became the leader of the NDP this morning, unclear when he’ll be sworn in as premier

Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby arrives for a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

He’s just been acclaimed as the leader of the British Columbia NDP, but David Eby is already announcing plans for when he’ll be premier.

Eby says in his first 100 days as premier he’ll launch plans to significantly expand affordable housing, create safer communities, redirect fossil fuel subsidies to clean energy and improve access to health care.

He officially became the leader of the NDP this morning, but it’s still unclear when he’ll be sworn in as premier.

Eby says he wants to deliver results for people, and if his plan doesn’t work, he’ll change direction.

He became the leader of the party after the only other contestant, Anjali Appadurai, was disqualified by the party executive this week after a report found a third party solicited fraudulent memberships on her behalf.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Eby for becoming the leader of the party and the next premier of the province, saying he looks forward to working with him.

Trudeau, who was in Surrey on Friday to announce the government’s freeze on handguns is now in effect, also paid tribute to outgoing Premier John Horgan.

He says Horgan has been a solid friend and an extraordinary leader through uncertain times.

“I can tell you that his impact, his influence and his leadership has stretched right across the country. John will be sorely missed.”

