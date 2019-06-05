From left, World War II veterans Fred Seeley, Bob Sear, George Chow, June Illet, Ken Brind, John Belsky, Franke Poole, and Rudi Hoenson have tea at Government House with Premier John Horgan and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, May 27, 2019. (B.C. government)

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

B.C. Premier John Horgan is making his second visit to Juno Beach to remember the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers at the D-Day invasion of occupied France in 1944.

“Years ago, during a family vacation to Europe, I found myself standing on Juno Beach in France,” Horgan wrote in a personal blog as the anniversary approached. “I pictured the blue water obscured by boats as thousands of soldiers stormed the shore under heavy gunfire. My eyes filled with tears.”

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau read an accounts of some of the veterans who landed at Normandy to launch the liberation of France, the Netherlands and ultimately Germany, where Adolf Hitler’s forces were defeated the following year.

RELATED: D-Day was an effort like none before or since

RELATED: Queen, world leaders honour D-Day veterans

B.C. veterans were invited to an anniversary reception at Government House in Victoria last week, where they were greeted by Horgan and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

Among them was George Chow, who signed up at Victoria’s Bay Street Armoury two months before he turned 19, without telling his parents. Chow made the trip to Normandy to remember his experience at Juno Beach.

Another veteran honoured was Alice Adams of Victoria, a member of the Canadian Naval Intelligence Service who worked to intercept German naval messages. Also attending was Frank Poole, whose bomber was shot down in January, 1945. He spent two months in a prison camp before the liberation in April.

“As I stand on Juno Beach on June 6, I will proudly wear a pin that was given to me by the Canadian Scottish Regiment and I will carry a plaque, given to me by Legion Manor Victoria,” Horgan wrote. “This pin and plaque signify the stories that live inside Alice, Frank and George, and veterans just like them.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Just Posted

MISSING: 13-year-old Lia Barker

Victoria Police are looking for a Victoria teen who was last seen on May 31

CFB Esquimalt’s Naden Band heads to Normandy to commemorate D-Day

Naden will group with Canadian Army and Airforce bands to create a ‘Super Band’

Sooke nurse suspended over medical breach

It’s the second time this nurse has gone before inquiry board

‘Nascar’ of cycling road racing comes to Victoria

Canadian Masters Road Cycling Championships take place June 7 to 9

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

Most Read