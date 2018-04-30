John Horgan

Premier pledges more work on Highway 14

$10 million in improvements just a start, John Hiorgan says

Kevin Laird

Sooke News Mirror

$10 million in improvements just a start, John Hiorgan says

Previous story
Pins found in sausage, pepperoni bought in Nanaimo, police say

Just Posted

Premier pledges more work on Highway 14

$10 million in improvements just a start, John Hiorgan says

Vancouver Island School of Art looking for new home

Increasing SD61 enrolment prompts district’s termination of lease with Quadra Street facility

South Island Black Press team captures multiple B.C. awards

Creative ad, Me Too at Work series, Pearl magazine, veteran tale earn B.C.-best trophies

Competition is tough: Brand specialist offers advice at Victoria construction conference

Terry O’Reilly says the biggest trick is to zig when others zag

Renovations open doors to mobility challenged teen

Horizon Pacific provides free work on Saanich home to accommodate family of six

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

Humboldt player’s parents deal with phoney fundraiser

Fake Twitter account for Humboldt Bronco set up to solicit money through GoFundMe campaign

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Hotel Association of Canada says taxing online rental company could bring in $100 million a year

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Most Read