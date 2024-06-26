Premier says Alberta plans to opt out of federal dental care plan by 2026

Danielle Smith said the program infringes on provincial jurisdiction

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province plans to opt out of the federal government’s dental care plan by 2026.

In a Tuesday letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Smith said the program infringes on provincial jurisdiction.

She said in the meantime she wants to negotiate getting Alberta’s share of the federal funding in order for the province to expand dental care coverage as it sees fit.

“Alberta has long maintained that it would be more effective to expand existing provincial programs than to introduce a new federal plan,” Smith wrote in the letter, saying that about 500,000 Albertans already benefit from provincial coverage.

The federal program — set to cost $13 billion over five years — began covering seniors in May and is being expanded to all those under 18 and people with disabilities beginning Thursday.

Previously, children under 12 were covered by an interim benefit, which is being phased out this month as the new coverage kicks in.

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange’s office said in a statement the Canadian Dental Care Plan duplicates coverage provided by Alberta’s low-income dental programs.

“Alberta urged the federal government to work with the provinces to improve existing dental coverage, but they chose to proceed with this new program anyway,” said press secretary Andrea Smith.

Christopher Aoun, press secretary to federal Health Minister Mark Holland, said in a statement more than 100,000 Albertans have already signed up to the plan, and across the country, 200,000 Canadians have accessed dental services under it.

He wrote the federal government will not let “cheap political games” compromise the program.

“The federal government will protect Canadians’ access to the dental care plan so they can access the care they need,” he wrote.

“To Premier Smith, we ask her to put politics aside so she can work with us to expand dental care coverage in Alberta.”

Participating in the federal program is voluntary for dentists.

The Canadian Dental Association has been sparring with the federal government over the details of the plan, saying confusion over what is covered and who qualifies has added extra pressure at dental offices and undermines patient care.

Alberta Opposition New Democrat health critic Luanne Metz said Wednesday some Albertans have coverage, but many, including seniors and children, do not.

“Smith needs to put aside her beef with the federal government and start caring about you. This is the right thing to do. Give us the dental plan that we need,” she told reporters in Edmonton.

Metz acknowledged there are flaws in how the federal program has been rolled out and communicated but said they can be fixed.

“That does not mean that we should deny people the benefits of the program.”