Premier would welcome a federal Liberal leader with a B.C. perspective

Former premier Christy Clark, current North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson among would-be candidates

Premier David Eby says it is "a positive thing" that someone like former B.C. premier Christy Clark is considering a run for the leadership of the federal Liberals following the announcement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he is resigning his leadership.

If Clark runs and wins, she would also become prime minister, meaning she would join a small list of federal leaders connections to British Columbia. Canada's first prime minister John A. Macdonald held a Victoria riding in the late 19th century. Kim Campbell, who was born in British Columbia, also briefly served as prime minister in 1993.

Eby says one of the B.C.'s challenges has been the "focus on Ontario and Quebec to the exclusion" of western Canada and British Columbia.

He adds a Clark candidacy would, "if nothing else," force other candidates to respond to B.C. issues.

Jonathan Wilkinson, federal energy minister and MP for North Vancouver, is another prominent British Columbian, considering a leadership run.

Speaking at his first media availability of 2025, Eby says he "wondered whether" he might get a question about Clark's potential candidacy.

Eby says he and Clark have had "disagreements" over the years during their time in provincial politics. He made provincial headlines when he unseated Clark in the riding of Vancouver-Point Grey in 2013 after she had become premier.

Eby's media appearance in Vancouver comes in the shadow of Trudeau's announcement and with president-elect Donald Trump poised to take the oath of office on Jan. 20.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs of 25 per cent on all Canadian goods crossing the U.S. border. Canada faces the prospect of having three prime ministers dealing with Trump: Trudeau, his eventual successor, and the eventual winner of this year's federal election with odds favouring Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Eby says the federal government has a role to play in "nation-to-nation" discussions, but adds "leadership on this file" has come from the premiers "given the state of the federal government currently."

He says premiers would continue to do that work, adding they will meet this week to coordinate their response in light of Trudeau's announcement.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said that she would attend Trump's inauguration, something Eby won't do. But Eby says he will be part of a premier's delegation travelling to Washington D.C. to make a case that the proposed tariffs would mean a significant increase in prices for Americans around things like homes.

Eby also said the tariffs threaten U.S. national security. He noted Teck Resources' smelter in Trail supplies a mineral necessary for night-vision goggles and other electronic devices, which China has recently restricted.

"If you don't get it from Trail and you don't get it from China, you don't get it," he said. "So the reality, we are very closely tied and we prosper by working together."

Meanwhile, Trudeau's decision to prorogue Parliament until March 24 spells the end of several pieces of legislation with some significance for British Columbia. Theses include a bill to improve water quality on First Nations' reserve, as well as legislation to hold social media platforms accountable for their content.

The expectation Parliament will bring down the eventual government of Trudeau's successor also means uncertainty for arrangements struck between Victoria and Ottawa on childcare and housing, as well as Eby's promise to deliver $1,000 in affordability relief for 90 per cent of B.C. households.

Eby said his government will continue to "watch carefully" what is happening in Ottawa with British Columbians unable to wait on the federal government.

Prorogation and a possible change in government as early as late May, early June also clouds the future of carbon tax in B.C., which is scheduled to go up on April 1. Eby has promised to eliminate the consumer share of the tax if Ottawa eliminates the legal requirement for it and said he "will make sure that the April 1 increase is netted out in some way" to ensure British Columbians "don't face additional costs when they can least afford it."

Trudeau's announcement has also drawn reaction from the Conservative Party of B.C., whose Leader John Rustad says that it "marks that pivotal moment for British Columbia and all Canadians" because it shows Canadians have rejected "divisive, ideological leadership and are demanding a return to common-sense government — one that puts the priorities of everyday people ahead of out-of-touch policies."

Rustad adds that Trudeau's decision also costs Eby his "closed ally in Ottawa" because Eby can now "no longer point fingers at the federal government to justify radical policies like the carbon tax, emissions caps, safe supply, decriminalization and extreme identity politics."

Eby says he doesn't know how to respond to that claim, adding he has had "some pretty significant challenges with the Prime Minister" and "he would say that he has had some challenges with me."

But Eby adds that he was glad that "there was a federal government that supported vaccines, unlike John Rustad" during the COVID-19 pandemic. "That was a big deal — that was an important thing."