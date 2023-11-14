Price is Right player loses out on trip to New West after overvaluing stay

Contestant guessed cost of 6-night stay at $3,000 US more than it was

A Price is Right contestant won’t be visiting B.C. after he seriously overestimated the value of a six-night vacation in New Westminster.

With the trip to “beautiful Canada” on the line, the player named Phillip was tasked with guessing the price of the holiday by placing money bags with various values on a balancing scale.

The trip included round trip flights from Los Angeles to Vancouver and six nights at the Inn At The Quay in New Westminster.

“Take in scenic water and boardwalk views at this boutique hotel located nearby popular art spaces, shops and restaurants,” the game show said.

Phillip estimated the vacation at $8,280 US and was surprised to find out it was worth just $5,280 US, about $7,240 CAD.

The show’s host, Drew Carey, was also shocked at the low price tag.

“That’s it? That’s way less than I thought it was gonna be. We haven’t had a $5,000 trip in a while,” he remarked, patting Phillip on his shoulder.

B.C. residents who saw the episode were quick to joke about the destination online, asking why New Westminster would be chosen instead of Vancouver, Victoria or Whistler.

OMFG Price is Right giving away a trip to New Westminster!



The guy lost because he overshot the value and Drew qipped "we haven't had a trip worth that little in a while" pic.twitter.com/qhk4RZfqC8 — Andrew (@adfvbricks) November 13, 2023

Tourism New Westminster describes the city as “Metro Vancouver’s best-kept secret” and says it is the “ultimate foodie and shopping destination.” It was the first city to be incorporated in B.C., in 1860, and was the province’s capital until 1866.

