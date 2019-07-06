The 2019 Victoria Pride Parade is set to start Sunday at 11 a.m. at Government Street and Pandora Avenue. (File photo: Kristyn Anthony/VicNews)

Pride 2019: Victoria parade to run through downtown, James Bay

Parade route starts at Governnment and Pandora, wraps up in MacDonald Park

Arrive early, Victoria police are advising to those who plan to watch or take part in Sunday’s Pride parade.

Those who plan to take part in the celebrations should arrive well in advance of the parade’s 11 a.m. kick off, and anyone with travel plans through the city’s downtown or James Bay area should know several roads will be closed because of the festivities, the police service said in a news release Friday.

The parade begins at Government Street and Pandora Avenue, moving southbound on Government to Belleville Street. The celebration will then turn westbound on Belleville, before reaching Oswego Street, where the parade will again proceed southbound. The final turn will see the parade make a westbound move at Simcoe Street, before the parade wraps up at MacDonald Park.

READ MORE: Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

READ MORE: PHOTOS: 50 years of LGBTQ pride showcased in protests, parades

Police expect to begin marshalling along a few spots of the parade route at 7 a.m., with full road closures starting shortly before 11 in the morning.

No traffic will be allowed south on Wharf Street from the Johnson Street Bridge between roughly 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to police.

Drivers travelling over the Johnson Street will be sent north onto Shore Street and then eastbound onto Chatham Street, and those headeed for Victoria West and Esquimalt will be sent north to the Bay Street Bridge.

