PRIDE on the Barge caps off last Friday of Pride Month

PRIDE at the Breakwater Barge starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and runs until 9 p.m. just before the noise bylaws come into effect. (Photo by Annemarie Stevenson)

Capping off the last Friday of Pride Month with a bang, Pride on the Barge celebrates Victoria’s LGBTQ+ community.

Starting at 5 p.m. with music from Rocksteady, attendees can dance the night away — or until 9 p.m. just before noise bylaws take effect.

Beverages for the Breakwater Barge are provided by Driftwood Brewery, Phillips Brewing & Malting Co, Hoyne Brewing Company & Artisan Wine Shop AWS.

Access to the night’s events will have a $5 cover charge along with donation being collected at the event will go towards the Victoria Pride Society and Living without Disguises.

The event is open to all ages but no dogs are allowed at the venue. Victoria’s finest food trucks will be on location throughout the night.

For more information search Pride on the Barge at facebook.com.