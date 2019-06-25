PRIDE on the Barge caps off last Friday of Pride Month

Starting at 5 p.m. with music from Rocksteady

PRIDE at the Breakwater Barge starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and runs until 9 p.m. just before the noise bylaws come into effect. (Photo by Annemarie Stevenson)

Capping off the last Friday of Pride Month with a bang, Pride on the Barge celebrates Victoria’s LGBTQ+ community.

Starting at 5 p.m. with music from Rocksteady, attendees can dance the night away — or until 9 p.m. just before noise bylaws take effect.

READ ALSO: Victoria Pride Society questions police presence in upcoming Victoria Pride Parade

Beverages for the Breakwater Barge are provided by Driftwood Brewery, Phillips Brewing & Malting Co, Hoyne Brewing Company & Artisan Wine Shop AWS.

Access to the night’s events will have a $5 cover charge along with donation being collected at the event will go towards the Victoria Pride Society and Living without Disguises.

READ ALSO: B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

The event is open to all ages but no dogs are allowed at the venue. Victoria’s finest food trucks will be on location throughout the night.

For more information search Pride on the Barge at facebook.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother of NHLer Carey Price elected chief of B.C. First Nation

Just Posted

Last remaining Victoria Legion faces $100,000 property tax bill

The Trafalgar/ Pro Patria Branch can’t afford to operate with such high taxes

Island Health issues safer drug-use tips ahead of music festival season

Health authority aims to reduce overdose risks at festivals

West Shore RCMP bust drug lab after fire caused by production of cannabis shatter

View Royal lab near parks and children’s playgrounds, evidence of children in home

National HIV Testing Day comes to the West Shore

17.1 per cent increase in new HIV infections in Canada between 2014 and 2017

Victoria among the host sites for 2020 BC curling championships

Curl BC announces the nine B.C. cities that will host games in 2020

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver Island woman assaulted after confronting thief

RCMP warn residents to call for police assistance

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Campers hailed heroes in rock face rescue at Vancouver Island provincial park

The campers quickly noticed the man in distress and jumped into the river to swim across.

Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows

Nation said Teztan Biny area is of ‘profound cultural and spiritual importance’

LETTER: Parent pleads for return of daughters stolen bike

Send your letters to editor@vicnews.com

Most Read