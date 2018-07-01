Vivian Vanderpuss makes a break for home where Zane Oak waits to block her from scoring a run for the queens in drag ball action Sunday at Vic West Park. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

PRIDE WEEK: “Let’s gay ball!”

Hundreds turn out for annual Dragball Game as kings and queens take field in a sea of moustaches, glitter and heels

It wasn’t exactly World Series baseball, but hundreds of people still gathered in Victoria West Park on Sunday, to cheer on the kings and queens in the 22nd Annual Memorial Dragball Game.

Queens in contour and heels, and mustachoied kings hit the field after the crowd joined the players for a rendition of O Canada, on the national holiday.

The Victoria Pride Society event opened as Mayor Lisa Helps – playing for the kings with a fake moustache – threw the first pitch, after reading the official proclamation of Pride Week in Victoria (July 1-8).

Mayor Lisa Helps, playing for the drag kings team, throws the first pitch to kick off the 22nd Annual Memorial Dragball Game at Vic West Park, Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Back for her second year of drag ball action, Vivian Vanderpuss called the game a good mix of fun and exposure for the LGBTQ community.

“I think it’s just great to be visible because people can’t always see drag shows – a lot of venues aren’t all ages,” she said.

“I just love being visible to the youth because I know if I saw this growing up in a super small town in Southern Ontario, I probably would have flourished earlier or felt more comfortable in my own skin,” she added.

Power duo Duke and Jett, held it down for the kings with a solid hit and a snag at short stop that gave them an early lead.

“This event is about community, and support for our community,” said Jett, adding it was great to see so many people of all ages out celebrating diversity.

With a final score of 14-14, Duke said it just goes to show it’s not about who wins or loses. “Obviously it’s not competitive,” he said with a laugh. “It’s just a good, fun time.”

Visit Victoria Pride Society online for a complete list of pride events happening in and around Victoria this week.

Ahria Bourque (left) and Roxy Mustafovic (right) take in the drag ball game at Vic West Park, Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

It was the kings versus the queens as the annual drag ball game hit Vic West Park Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

A queen takes a ready stance as the pitch comes during the drag ball game Sunday at Vic West Park. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

It’s a tossle at second base as the kings ensure this queen stays on her heels in drag ball action at Vic West Park, Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Miss Gay Vancouver Island 2018 calls a time-out during drag baseball action at Vic West Park, Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Zane and Jett, members of the kings team, high-five during drag ball action at Vic West Park, Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

The 22nd Annual Memorial Dragball Game pitted the drag queens against the drag kings at Vic West Park, Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Patti Cakes (left) and Tanya Turner (right) say they never miss the annual drag ball game, kicking off Victoria Pride, Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Members of the queens team look on as the drag game kicks into gear at Vic West Park Sunday, kicking off Pride Week in Victoria. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

