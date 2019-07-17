Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make public transit announcement in Victoria on Thursday

Trudeau is speaking at a campaign countdown event in downtown Victoria

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Victoria on Thursday for an announcement alongside Premier John Horgan, as well as a campaign event.

Trudeau will make a public transit announcement with Horgan on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at BC Transit on Gorge Road.

That evening, Trudeau speaks at the Delta Victoria Ocean Point Resort in downtown Victoria for an event titled “In Conversation with Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau.”

“This event is an exciting opportunity to hear from Justin Trudeau as we count down to the campaign – and to show your support as we prepare to elect even more Liberal MPs from British Columbia in this year’s important election campaign,” the event’s description reads.

General tickets can be purchased for $300.00, while those who are Laurier Club Members – those who contribute a minimum of $1,500 per year to the federal Liberal Party– it’s $100.

