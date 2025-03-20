Prime Minister Mark Carney expected to call federal election Sunday

Multiple outlets reporting Carney will ask the Governor General to dissolve Parliament Sunday, prompting a federal election

Canadians are expected to head to the polls to elect a new federal Parliament this spring.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to ask the Governor General to dissolve parliament on Sunday, March 23, prompting a federal election, according to several media sources.

Parliament has been prorogued since Jan. 6, as MPs are scheduled to return on March 24.

Carney, a former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, became a Liberal leader on March 9 and was sworn in as Prime Minister five days later, replacing Justin Trudeau.

The official date of the election hasn't been set, but it is expected to be either April 28 or May 5, as election campaigns have to be at least 37 days and no more than 51.

According to recent polls, the Liberals have been boosted since Carney's elevation to prime minister. The 60-year-old's most likely challenge will be Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.