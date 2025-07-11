Prince George Cops for Cancer community cyclist dies in hit-and-run: RCMP

Shane Kelly died due to his injuries two days after the incident

A member of the Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride has died of his injuries following a hit-and-run in Prince George.

Shane Kelly, a community member passionate about supporting several Canadian Cancer Society and other cancer-related charitable events, died on Wednesday, July 9.

“We are all heartbroken by this news," said Cops for Cancer manager Laura Nelson. "Shane was a caring and enthusiastic team builder from the very beginning, offering camaraderie, encouragement, and support to the entire Tour de North team. He was driven by a deep commitment to making a difference for children with cancer. Shane’s teammates are devastated by the loss of one of their own in such tragic circumstances. We offer our sincere condolences and unwavering support to Shane’s family and friends."

Kelly's death came just two days after he and an RCMP officer also riding in the training session in Prince George when they were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of North Ospika Boulevard and McRae Avenue around 9 a.m.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

When Prince George RCMP announced the incident had happened in a press release on Tuesday, July 8, they added officers found the suspect vehicle, a newer model black Dodge Ram 1500, and had one man in custody.

On Friday morning, RCMP stated its investigation is still ongoing, and officers are looking to speak with any witnesses or anyone who was in the immediate area of where the incident occurred who might have video surveillance, dash camera footage, or cell phone video of the vehicle’s driving behaviour before and after the event. Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP's non-emergency phone at 250-561-3300 with the file number #2025-21081.

“Shane’s family is taking time to grieve privately and has requested space during this difficult period. If you would like to share your condolences or well-wishes, they can be brought to the Prince George RCMP Detachment at 455 Victoria Street. Messages will be gathered and passed along to the family when they are ready to receive them. Your kindness and support are greatly appreciated,” stated Prince George RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.