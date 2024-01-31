 Skip to content
Prince George RCMP appealing for information in fatal 2009 stabbing

Vernon Baker went to a home where he told residents he’d been stabbed
Vernon Baker was killed in a stabbing in Prince George in April 2009, and RCMP is appealing for more information in the nearly 15-year-old cold case. (Prince George RCMP handout)

Prince George RCMP is looking for information in a nearly 15-year-old cold-case investigation.

Vernon Baker was the victim of a stabbing in 2009 and investigators are appealing for information, according to a release from Prince George RCMP Wednesday (Jan. 31).

On April 11, 2009, around 6:35 a.m., Baker went to a home in the 2300-block of Victoria Street and told the residents there he had been stabbed. Police did not say if Baker knew the residents.

He was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

“Vernon’s family have never forgotten him and are still hoping to get answers as to what happened that morning,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

Police are asking anyone with information about Baker’s homicide, including who may be responsible, are asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

