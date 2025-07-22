Prince George RCMP investigating 2nd suspicious weigh scale fire

The B.C. General Employees' Union have voiced their displeasure with the incident

For the second time in seven months, the weigh scale on Highway 97 North in Prince George was found on fire and is also suspicious.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, emergency responders received a report of flames coming from the CVSE office located at the weigh scale. The Prince George RCMP also attended the scene and "gathered evidence to suggest the fire was intentionally set."

“Police believe that this incident is related to another suspicious fire investigation that occurred on Dec. 24, 2024, at the Highway 97 South weigh scales," said Prince George media relations officer Const. Jenna Moore in a press release. "There was orange spray-paint graffiti located on a sea-can nearby, which is similar to what was located in December. The graffiti reads 'good job McCreadie'."

Officers are continuing their investigation into a suspected arson.

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) also voiced its displeasure with the fire, as the CVSE is part of the union.

“Our union has been raising the alarm about the dangers CVSE officers face on the job, and this weekend’s incident is another troubling reminder that government must act urgently to improve safety and working conditions,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch.

At the time of Saturday night's blaze, no CVSE officers were present. However, according to the BCGEU, CVSE workers across the province have consistently reported their vehicles and worksites being targets of violent acts.

“The BCGEU has been working with the provincial government on this issue, and while an independent risk assessment is a critical next step, more needs to be done to ensure members are appropriately supported to feel safe on the frontlines,” said Finch. “We’re committed to helping expand these efforts as quickly as possible.”

The officers investigating the scene are hoping that someone passing by this portion of the highway might have dash camera footage that caught people or vehicles approaching or leaving the area in the time before the fire was reported to police. If anyone has any information relating to the investigation, they are asked to call the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 with the file number 2025-22656.