Prince George woman denied compensation from WestJet after cancelled flight

The cancellation was due to “unplanned aircraft maintenance” and was required for safety purposes

WestJet has denied compensation to a devout Taylor Swift fan whose cancelled flight triggered a 10-hour drive through the night from Prince George to make the singer’s shows in Vancouver last month.

Carol Hansson says she and other Swifties on the flight incurred hundreds of dollars in costs after the cancellation less than 24 hours before Swift took the stage for the first of three concerts at BC Place.

She says the Calgary-based airline told her the cancellation was due to “unplanned aircraft maintenance” and was required for safety purposes.

WestJet confirms that in a written response and says Hansson is therefore not eligible for compensation under Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulations.

The regulations say that in situations “within airline control but required for safety purposes,” airlines have obligations for a passenger’s treatment and completion of their itinerary — but not compensation.

Hansson says WestJet delayed the evening flight from Prince George for about five hours, before cancelling the Dec. 5 service.

Airlines are also obliged under the regulations to offer alternate travel in the same class of service for disruptions beyond three hours, but Hansson says she was offered a Dec. 8 flight that would have meant missing all three of Swift’s shows.

Instead, she joined a group of other passengers to rent a car for the 750-kilometre drive, setting off at midnight and eventually making it to Vancouver on Dec. 6 ahead of the first show that night.

Hansson attended all three concerts at BC Place.

She said the cost for her unused accommodation for Dec. 5 was $900, and the rental car cost was $770.

While she was able to split the costs of both, Hansson said she sought $400 in compensation from WestJet.

“It’s ridiculous for a company to not even try and work with you with some sort of compensation,” she said.

In its written statement, WestJet said it offered to re-accommodate Hansson on another flight to Vancouver but it didn’t work with the schedule for the concerts.

“At the guest’s request, a refund was processed for the outbound flight along with a baggage fee,” WestJet’s statement said.

Hansson said that accepting the Dec. 8 flight that would have meant missing the final shows of Swift’s Eras Tour was “definitely not an option.”

She said she “would have been furious” if the cancellation had meant missing any of the shows. Other passengers in Swift-themed outfits were also at the gate, she said.

“It’s a service that you pay for, that they should try and do everything they can to continue to provide that service,” she said.

“And rather than even offering to have a flight earlier in the morning or add a flight during the day so that we could all make it there in time for our concert, it’s like they just didn’t care.”