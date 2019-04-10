FILE - In this Monday, March 11, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Guinness World Records said Wednesday, April 3 that a new Instagram account opened by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is the fastest-ever to gain 1 million followers. The account, which was opened Tuesday, reached the 1 million mark in under six hours, easily beating a record held by Korean pop sensation Kang Daniel. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

Prince Harry, Oprah work on mental health program for Apple

The duo will create a documentary series on mental health

Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince Harry will be partnering with Oprah Winfrey to create a documentary series on mental health for Apple’s new streaming service.

The documentary builds on Harry’s work on mental health issues, which included work with brother Prince William and his wife Kate in their Heads Together campaign.

Harry says the series will share “global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places” and the “opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

Earlier this year, Apple enlisted Winfrey, together with Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg, to try to overcome the TV and movie streaming service business dominated by Netflix and Amazon.

The service, dubbed Apple TV Plus, will feature Apple’s original shows and movies.

The Associated Press

