Prince of Whales donating $130K to Pacific Salmon Foundation

The gift will help the foundation’s marine science program

Prince of Whales is donating $130,000 to the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

The donation will assist the foundation’s marine science program, which leads research and initiatives specific to the environmental factors impacting salmon survival.

“We all depend on salmon, including killer whale populations that draw tens of thousands of visitors to our region each year,” said Alan McGillivray, president and owner of Prince of Whales. “We are at a critical time where species at risk need our help. On behalf of Prince of Whales, we are proud to partner with the Pacific Salmon Foundation to help drive research and action to help Pacific salmon populations recover.”

There are only 73 southern resident killer whales left in the wild.

The gift will also help with research into the cumulative impacts of ocean temperature, salinity, food availability and the combined effects of pathogens from open-net pen salmon farms.

“Chinook salmon comprise a significant portion of the southern resident killer whale diet in summer months,” said Pacific Salmon Foundation CEO and president Michael Meneer. “The Pacific Salmon Foundation is thankful to Prince of Whales for their generosity and support, which will be deployed to prioritize restoration and enhancement initiatives to sustain salmon and their habitats.”

Pacific salmon support over 130 species.

