Worker dead after incident at Prince Rupert Carnival

Carnival will not be open Aug. 27

Shooting Star Amusements has confirmed that an incident at the Prince Rupert Summer Carnival Aug. 26 has resulted in the death of one of their employees.

In an email this morning, the company noted it was a tragic incident involving their Zipper ride.

Prince Rupert RCMP responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

"A man was located unconscious near one of the rides. Despite efforts of EHS, the man was later pronounced deceased," said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for the RCMP in northern B.C.

She added the investigation has been turned over to Work Safe BC and the BC Coroners Service.

The carnival will not be open today (Aug. 27). In a Facebook post, Shooting Star offered full refunds for advance online purchases.

More to come