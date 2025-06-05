Prince Rupert gas pipeline ruled 'substantially started'

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline now able to keep its current environmental assessment certificate indefinitely

B.C.'s Environmental Assessment Office released its ruling on Thursday that the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) is "substantially started," meaning the project can move ahead on it's current 10-year-old environmental assessment certificate.

PRGT was first approved in 2014, and given a 10-year certificate to operate under. It as originally owned by TC Energy, but was recently sold to the Nisg̱a’a Nation and Texas-based Western LNG. Construction began in August, 2024.

This decision was made because the chief executive assessment officer determined that enough physical work consistent with standard pipeline construction had been completed by Nov. 25, 2024 to justify the designation. If this decision went the other way, the pipeline project would be mired in another long and arduous approval process.

This project has long been opposed by the Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs and environmental groups and there are court challenges related to the pipeline underway.

"The government has declared PRGT substantially started when the pipeline does not have a legally approved origin point or terminus, when minimal and rushed work was completed in 2024, and when several matters concerning the process are before the courts," said Kathy Klay, the president of the Kispiox Valley Community Centre Association, an organization based near Hazelton that is one of many opposed ot the project.

