Prince Rupert has 2nd wettest May on record; more than double its average

City of rainbows say more rain than rainbows in May, even as most of northwest B.C. sees dry conditions

While Prince Rupert is known for its rain, the barrage of precipitation that came down on the coastal city this May was extreme — and potentially helpful.

Rupertites saw 289.2 mm of precipitation in May, the second-highest volume on record dating back to 1909. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a normal amount of rain in May in Rupert is 137.6 mm.

The BC Wildfire Service's fire danger map currently shows the city with a moderate wildfire risk, meaning forest fuels are drying and becoming more flammable, which can increase the likelihood of fires starting.

With a below-average snowpack heading into the wildfire season reported by the Weather Network, a May that saw 210.2 per cent of its normal precipitation helps temporarily improve the wildfire outlook.

The numbers come against the backdrop of a northwest B.C. region listed as dry heading into May, according to the Weather Network's drought monitor.

Heading into wildfire season, Smithers currently has a high fire danger rating according to the BC Wildfire Service's fire danger map.

May in the town saw 11 mm of rain — 28.3 per cent of its usual amount.

A high rating means forest fuels are very dry and the fire risk is serious. New fires can start easily, burn vigorously, and challenge the fire suppression efforts of firefighters.

Houston, less than 70 km from Smithers, has an extreme fire danger rating.

Category 3 fires are currently banned in northwest B.C. until Sept. 29, or until a notice ending the ban is issued.

The BC Wildfire Service defines Category 3 fires as fires that burn "material concurrently in three or more piles, each not exceeding 2 metres in height and 3 metres in width, material in one or more piles each exceeding 2 metres in height or 3 metres in width, one or more windrows each not exceeding 200 metres in length or 15 metres in width, or stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares."

The ban also includes air curtain burners and carbonizers.

The BC Wildfire Service warned of serious consequences for anyone caught violating the ban.

"Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail," the ban notice says. "If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, as well as the value of resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire."

