Prince Rupert's 'Littlest Hobo' returns home after nearly 3 weeks on the lam

Pluto was finally caught after being on the run all over Prince Rupert for nearly three weeks.

An adventurous dog is back home with his owner after spending the past two-and-a-half weeks exploring Prince Rupert.

Three-year-old Pluto was rescued from a puppy mill near Hazelton on July 5, and went missing the same day—launching rescue efforts across the city to bring him back home. Thankfully, he was finally found on July 23 and reunited with his owner, Kim Spencer.

Kim's cousin, Sonja Spencer, provided daily updates about Pluto on her Facebook page and the Prince Rupert Pets Facebook group — which has over 5,500 members. Pluto was spotted all over the city and captivated the community, as many joined in the rescue efforts and provided updates and photos of their own in hopes of bringing him home.

"My cousin is extremely grateful for each and every one of you that helped in any way possible," Sonja said. "It's been a long two-and-a-half weeks, but Rupert's Littlest Hobo will now have his forever home—thank you Prince Rupert."

Pluto's journey started near the Hays Vale trailer park, where one member of the Facebook group saw him chasing a cat near the entrance of the park and another snapped a photo of him near some vehicles. All leads were being followed from day one, but Pluto's history at the mill complicated the matter.

Sonja said Pluto suffered possible abuse and is scared of humans as a result. Only a dog trap would do the trick, as he is too quick to be caught.

"He doesn't know what human interaction is or what being cared for feels like," Sonja said. "He's scared, confused, in a new town and doesn't understand we are just trying to help."

A couple days later, Pluto ended up at the Prince Rupert Golf Club, where he was spotted hiding near some bushes. That same day, a text- or voicemail-only hotline was put into place to better report any Pluto sightings.

Pluto then made his way to a safer area of the city and even interacted with other dogs. After near successes on foot in rescuing him, he was back on the run again after some people tried to chase him on foot and in their vehicles, flailing their arms and doing the opposite of what Sonja and the rescue team had told the public to do.

After a brief pit stop at Petro-Canada, Pluto carried on through Hays Cove Circle. Others then saw him in the parking lot of the Regional Hospital and near Overwaitea Foods. A couple of days later, he was spotted at the ferry terminal.

As though on a mission to visit as many buildings and areas in Prince Rupert as possible, Pluto made his way to the fire department, passing by as he headed toward Rupert Square Mall.

Pluto also visited Crestview Drive, Prince Rupert Boulevard and Kaien Road before heading toward the recycling depot area.

After a nearly three-week trek all over Prince Rupert, Pluto was finally caught around the SPCA area in a drop trap, which Kim had set up in a "special way."

"I'm not exactly sure how she did it, but she said it would work," Sonja recalled.

It did work, and he is now back safely where he belongs—with a loving owner.