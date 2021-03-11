Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

Prince William defends Royal Family against racism accusations after Meghan’s interview

‘We’re very much not a racist family,’ William said as his wife, Kate, walked by his side

Prince William insisted Thursday that his family is not racist as he became the first member of Britain’s royal family to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Prince Harry and Meghan, his brother and sister-in-law.

William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” William said as his wife, Kate, walked by his side.

Buckingham Palace is struggling to quiet criticism after Harry and Meghan alleged that the duchess was the victim of racism and callous treatment during her time as a working member of the royal family. The palace tried to respond to the charges, made during an interview with U.S. TV host Oprah Winfrey, with a 61-word statement that critics called “too little, too late.”

William, second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles, said Thursday he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry since the the interview, “but I will do.”

Harry and Meghan walked away from royal duties last year and moved to California, saying they wanted to escape the intrusive British media and live a normal life.

Meghan, who is biracial, said in the interview that she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also said Harry told her that member of the royal family had expressed “concerns” about the colour of her baby’s skin before the birth of their son, Archie.

William and Kate toured School 21 in Stratford, east London as children returned to classes. The visit was also meant to mark the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.

READ MORE: Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

racismRoyal family

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WestJet cancels orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max planes as industry struggles
Next story
VIDEO: California maskless passenger coughs on, assaults Uber driver

Just Posted

A homeless camp on the outskirts of Victoria. The Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness thinks ending homelessness is 'within reach.' (Victoria News)
Victoria, province won’t meet March 31 goal of sheltering encampment residents

Goal to house those living in parks delayed to the end of April

The Greater Victoria School District has announced people may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 at Victoria West Elementary School on March 2, 3 or 4. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
COVID-19 exposure discovered at Victoria West Elementary School

Students, staff and parents may have been exposed March 2, 3 or 4

A fatal vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park March 4 has been deemed not suspicious, say Victoria police. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Deadly van fire in Beacon Hill Park is not suspicious: Victoria police

Major Crime Unit concludes investigation into March 4 death

Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to free the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway. (Photo courtesy of View Royal Fire Rescue)
One person in hospital after single-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal

Crews spent nearly 20 minutes freeing the driver from the wreckage

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins says the township’s policing partnership with Victoria police is costing more than it should. Desjardins is renewing calls for a regional police force instead. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Report prompts renewed calls for Greater Victoria regional police force

Esquimalt mayor, VicPD chief support police amalgamation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

A Pacific great blue heron preys on a juvenile salmon in Cowichan Bay. A new study out of UBC suggests the birds removed between three and six per cent of the young fish every year from the Salish Sea region. (Photo supplied by Robert Stenseth)
Blue herons identified as a significant predator of B.C.’s juvenile salmon

Surprising UBC findings may actually be beneficial to stability of salmon populations

An empty stretcher in the hallway of a hospital. (Black Press Media files)
British Columbians of colour far more likely to die from COVID-19: StatsCan

Racially diverse neighbourhoods in B.C. report 10x the COVID-19 deaths as predominantly white communities

Some cats live so long in the wild they can’t re-adjust to living with humans, but Handsome seems content coming back to the fed-and-pampered life. (Facebook photo)
Missing Chilliwack cat Handsome found after five years spent living the wild life

It takes a lot of luck for a domesticated cat to make it five years, but Handsome is a survivor

BCLC submitted photo
$1 Million lotto ticket purchased in Northern Vancouver Island set to expire in one week

The life-changing prize expires at midnight on March 18, 2021.

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Call centre backlog fixed, 90+ seniors can still book appointments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to deliver a statement on the National Day of Observance of COVID-19, to recognize victims and the impacts of pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime minister describes the past 12 months as ‘a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together’

Most Read